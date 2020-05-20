Flowers looking forward to hitting the field with new defensive teammates

"Not having to deal with a situation or injury thing has allowed me to go out there and work and work on my craft and perfect my craft, so I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the grind. I'm looking forward to going out there and being precise and getting my detail and fundamentals down. Yeah, I'm looking forward to that opportunity."

As a unit, Detroit's defense ranked last or towards the bottom of the league in a number of major statistical categories in 2019. It was retooled this offseason, and things will look a lot different around Flowers, starting upfront with new defensive tackles Danny Shelton and Nick Williams.

"You can tell with Nick and Danny, obviously vets in the league that have been very successful, to have that addition in the room, it allows the young guys coming up, and even me, to gain some knowledge from them," Flowers said.

"I'm excited to add those guys to the room to learn from them and I can see they like working hard and I feel like we can make something happen this year."

Flowers also pointed to the additions of others players on defense, particularly linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. and safety Duron Harmon, as important additions, especially during this new reality of working virtually and being away from the coaching staff and practice field.

Collins and Duron played under Lions head coach Matt Patricia before, so they know the standard he's trying to create and are familiar with his schemes.

"Obviously, you're adding guys that have been successful on successful teams, so they understand what it takes," Flowers said. "They know how the defense should be ran. I think just adding pieces like that and adding veteran guys that understand the scheme and understand the standard (is good)."