O'HARA: Opportunity still in front of UDFAs despite obstacles of a virtual offseason

This year's undrafted free agents face more daunting obstacles than in previous years, as head coach Matt Patricia outlined in his press conference earlier this year.

The nature of conducting a virtual offseason program – with no rookie minicamp, and players not allowed to work out at the Lions' Allen Park headquarters and training facility -- makes it more difficult to compete for roster spots.

The seven free agents signed by the Lions is less than they would in a normal year. And of the seven, only five are position players – three safeties, a fullback and a tight end.

The bottom line is there is more reliance on veterans this year which means fewer opportunities for undrafted free agents.

"It's unfortunate that that's the situation we're in," Patricia said. "It's also something from the standpoint of roster building that we really tried to take into account this year before we got into the draft and through free agency – knowing this wasn't going to be one of those years where you sign 20 (rookie) free agents after the draft and you bring them in for a minicamp for a weekend.

"Usually we find three or five guys that we want to keep around and work with for the rest of the spring, and them bring them back for training camp.