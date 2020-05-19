Stafford hoping to build on Bevell's offense in 2020

It will be interesting to see how teams who have new coaching staffs or new offensive schemes take on this added challenge of no on-field activities. It's one thing to learn something in a classroom setting, but another to then take it to the field and perfect it. For Stafford and the Lions, the offensive foundation is already in place, now it's the tweaking and fine-tuning, something much easier to accomplish in just a classroom learning environment.

Stafford is certainly hoping that gives him and this offense an edge heading into an uncertain future. He has had the opportunity to work out with wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, rookie running back D’Andre Swift, rookie receiver Quintez Cephus and second-year tight end Isaac Nauta a little bit this offseason.

"It doesn't hurt to be in a second year of an offense and not try to learn something new and try to be a rookie quarterback or second-year guy coming in," Stafford said.