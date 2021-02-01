O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 7

2014: Texas A&M WR Mike Evans, by Bucs.

The Bucs hit it big. Evans has gone over the 1,000-yard receiving mark all seven seasons, with 532 caches, 61 TDs and a career high of 13 in 2020 to make QB Tom Brady feel – and act – young again throwing to a three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Bottom line: Evans would have been part of a superstar trio in Detroit with Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate. Three picks after he went to the Bucs, the Lions took North Carolina TE Eric Ebron.

2013: North Carolina G Jonathan Cooper, by Cardinals.

Personal issues derailed his career. He played 46 games with 31 starts for four teams.

Bottom line: The Lions got a premier defensive end in Ezekiel Ansah with the fifth pick. He had 48 sacks in six years in Detroit, with a high of 14.5 in 2015. Injuries shortened his stay in Detroit.

2012: Alabama DB Mark Barron, by Bucs.

Barron was an effective player, but never a star. He had three years with the Bus, five with the Rams and one with the Steelers.

Bottom line: Coming off a 10-6 season, the Lions drafted Iowa OT Riley Reiff 23rd. After spot starting as a rookie, Reiff's been an eight-year starter for the Lions and Vikings. The Lions' pick at 23 outperformed the Bucs' pick at seven.

2011: Missouri DE Aldon Smith, by 49ers.

An elite pass rusher, Smith had 42.5 sacks his first three seasons. Personal and legal problems shattered his career. He was suspended from football for four seasons (2016-19). He returned in 2020 with Dallas and had five sacks.

Bottom line: In a draft filled with defensive stars – Von Miller, J.J. Watt, Patrick Peterson, Robert Quinn and Ryan Kerrigan, Smith would have fit the Lions without his problems. With the 13th pick, the Lions took Auburn defensive lineman Nick Fairley, who didn't produce up to his potential.

2010: Florida CB Joe Haden, by Browns.

The Browns got this one right – a good, solid defender who made one Pro Bowl in seven seasons with the Browns and one in four with the Steelers.