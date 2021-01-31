REPORT: Lions to trade Stafford to Rams for Goff & draft picks

The Detroit Lions reportedly agreed to a trade Saturday to send veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Rams quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks (in 2022 & 2023) and a third-round pick in this upcoming draft. The Lions are not currently commenting on or confirming the report. No trades can be finalized until the new league year in March.
In five NFL seasons, Goff has been elected to the Pro Bowl twice and guided the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. He's 42-27 as a career starter with a 63.4 percent completion percentage and 18,171 passing yards, 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions and a career passer rating of 91.5. Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams in 2016, the last first-round pick Los Angeles has selected.
Stafford has been the Lions starting quarterback since he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. He holds just about every Lions passing record with 45,109 career passing yards, 282 passing touchdowns and 144 interceptions.
The trade would give the Lions a veteran quarterback new general manager Brad Holmes is very familiar with. Holmes spent 18 years in the Rams' front office.
The Lions had aggressive offers from several teams for Stafford, but this was far and away the best one, per a league source. It would be a good haul for the Lions — A veteran quarterback and much needed draft capital this year, and for future years to come.