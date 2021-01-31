REPORT: Lions to trade Stafford to Rams for Goff & draft picks

In five NFL seasons, Goff has been elected to the Pro Bowl twice and guided the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. He's 42-27 as a career starter with a 63.4 percent completion percentage and 18,171 passing yards, 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions and a career passer rating of 91.5. Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams in 2016, the last first-round pick Los Angeles has selected.

Stafford has been the Lions starting quarterback since he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. He holds just about every Lions passing record with 45,109 career passing yards, 282 passing touchdowns and 144 interceptions.

The trade would give the Lions a veteran quarterback new general manager Brad Holmes is very familiar with. Holmes spent 18 years in the Rams' front office.