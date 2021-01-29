Lions hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Capers enters his 47th season as a coach, including his 35th in the NFL. He joins the Lions staff after serving in the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Minnesota Vikings (2020), respectively.

From 2009-17 Capers served as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Under Capers' guidance during that span, the Packers ranked first in the NFL in interceptions (176), second in takeaways (243), fourth in sacks (365.0) and allowed the league's ninth-fewest points per game (21.5).

Capers began his distinguished NFL coaching career as a defensive backs coach with the New Orleans Saints (1986-91). His previous NFL experience includes stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers (defensive coordinator, 1992-94), Carolina Panthers (head coach, 1995-98), Jacksonville Jaguars (defensive coordinator, 1999-2000), Houston Texans (head coach, 2001-05), Miami Dolphins (special assistant to the head coach/defensive coordinator, 2006-07) and New England Patriots (special assistant/secondary, 2008).

Prior to entering the NFL ranks, Capers coached with seven different college programs, including Kent State (1972-74), Washington (1975), Hawaii (1975-76), San Jose State (1977), California (1978-79), Tennessee (1980-81) and Ohio State (1982-83). From 1984-85, he served as the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars of the former USFL.