NOTEBOOK: WR Josh Reynolds (back) returns to practice

ON THE LIST

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was included in NFL media insider Tom Pelissero's recently released list of the top head coach candidates under the age of 45 for the next coaching cycle.

Here's what Pelissero had to say about Johnson, 36:

"Those who have worked with Johnson say he has one of the NFL's sharpest minds. (How many guys walk on to the football team as a quarterback while earning degrees in math and computer science, as Johnson did at North Carolina?) So, it's no surprise the Lions' offense found life midway through the 2021 season when Johnson and head coach Dan Campbell -- who spent four years with Johnson on the Dolphins' staff -- took the reins.

"Johnson previously has coached quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends, and he has a good feel for the whole picture. Is he ready to run his own show after one year with a coordinator title? That's unknown. But his reputation figures to get him in the room sooner than later.

FUN FACT