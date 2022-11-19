Lions at Giants: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 19, 2022 at 06:41 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Lions are on the road again this Sunday as they travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey for a matchup against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20. Detroit is looking to win not only three consecutive games against the Giants, but three straight in general for the first time since November 2017. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Greg Olsen

TV map: See where the Lions-Giants matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506TV-Map-2022-Week-11

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-NYG-Pocket-Crop

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: New York Giants

View photos of the starters for the New York Giants.

Head Coach Brian Daboll Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 28

Head Coach Brian Daboll

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka

Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kenny Golladay Backed up by Darius Slayton and David Sills V (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
2 / 28

WR Kenny Golladay

Backed up by Darius Slayton and David Sills V

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Wan'Dale Robinson Backed up by Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
3 / 28

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Backed up by Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Evan Neal Backed up by Devery Hamilton and Tyre Phillips (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
4 / 28

OT Evan Neal

Backed up by Devery Hamilton and Tyre Phillips

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Mark Glowinski Backed up by Jack Anderson and Nick Gates (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 28

OG Mark Glowinski

Backed up by Jack Anderson and Nick Gates

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Jon Feliciano Backed up by Nick Gates (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
6 / 28

C Jon Feliciano

Backed up by Nick Gates

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Joshua Ezeudu Backed up by Tyre Phillips and Nick Gates (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
7 / 28

OG Joshua Ezeudu

Backed up by Tyre Phillips and Nick Gates

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
OT Andrew Thomas Backed up by Joshua Ezeudu and Devery Hamilton (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
8 / 28

OT Andrew Thomas

Backed up by Joshua Ezeudu and Devery Hamilton

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Saquon Barkley Backed up by Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Chris Myarick (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
9 / 28

RB Saquon Barkley

Backed up by Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Chris Myarick

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Richie James Backed up by Marcus Johnson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
10 / 28

WR Richie James

Backed up by Marcus Johnson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Daniel Bellinger Backed up by Tanner Hudson (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
11 / 28

TE Daniel Bellinger

Backed up by Tanner Hudson

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Daniel Jones Backed up by Tyrod Taylor (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
12 / 28

QB Daniel Jones

Backed up by Tyrod Taylor

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
NT Dexter Lawrence Backed up by Justin Ellis (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
13 / 28

NT Dexter Lawrence

Backed up by Justin Ellis

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Leonard Williams (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
14 / 28

DT Leonard Williams

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jihad Ward Backed up by Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 28

DE Jihad Ward

Backed up by Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Backed up by Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
16 / 28

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Backed up by Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Tae Crowder Backed up by Micah McFadden and Carter Coughlin (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
17 / 28

MLB Tae Crowder

Backed up by Micah McFadden and Carter Coughlin

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Jaylon Smith Backed up by Austin Calitro, Micah McFadden and Cam Brown (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
18 / 28

WLB Jaylon Smith

Backed up by Austin Calitro, Micah McFadden and Cam Brown

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
CB Adoree' Jackson Backed up by Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 28

CB Adoree' Jackson

Backed up by Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Fabian Moreau Backed up by Justin Hayne and Cordale Flott (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 28

CB Fabian Moreau

Backed up by Justin Hayne and Cordale Flott

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Darnay Holmes Backed up by Cordale Flott and Nick McCloud (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
21 / 28

NCB Darnay Holmes

Backed up by Cordale Flott and Nick McCloud

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Julian Love Backed up by Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
22 / 28

SS Julian Love

Backed up by Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Dane Belton Backed up by Jason Pinnock (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 28

FS Dane Belton

Backed up by Jason Pinnock

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Casey Kreiter (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)
24 / 28

LS Casey Kreiter

(AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

Larry Maurer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jamie Gillan (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
25 / 28

P/H Jamie Gillan

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Richie James Backed up by Darnay Holmes (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
26 / 28

PR Richie James

Backed up by Darnay Holmes

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
KR Gary Brightwell Backed up by Richie James (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
27 / 28

KR Gary Brightwell

Backed up by Richie James

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Graham Gano (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
28 / 28

K Graham Gano

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Giants Roundup: What's driving QB Daniel Jones to succeed

Catch up on all the New York Giants news heading into Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium.

news

Lions at Giants injury report: Nov. 18

Lions at Giants injury report and game designations for Friday, November 18.

news

NOTEBOOK: Romeo Okwara happy to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including how defensive lineman Romeo Okwara is enjoying his return to practice, other injury updates and more.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is thriving because of what we don't see

Advertising