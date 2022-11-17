10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. Fipp gave us the weather and stadium breakdown for Sunday's game at MetLife. As of Thursday morning, Fipp's weather report read 38 degrees with 17 mph winds expected. He said the wind isn't as much a factor in that stadium as other outdoor venues because of the high vertical oval structure without many gaps for the wind to get in. Though he did say the make percentage on field goals drops significantly kicking towards the south end zone beyond 40 yards.

4. The Lions certainly have a tough task ahead of them this week trying to contain New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who leads NFL with 931 rush yards and ranks second with 1,128 scrimmage yards. Glenn said Barkley's vision, jump cuts, burst and ability to break tackles and take it to the house are better than any running back he's prepared for this year. Getting a population to the football has been the point of emphasis for Glenn this week.