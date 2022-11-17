O'HARA'S WEEK 11 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for another tough test in elite RB Saquon Barkley

Lions keys:

1. Defense, limit Barkley: Don't let Barkley have another good day, which actually was a great day against Houston. He has averaged 119.6 yards per game in the Giants' seven wins and 67 in the two losses.

The Giants have a run-oriented offense, averaging 34.4 run plays and 29.6 passes (including sacks) per game. QB Daniel Jones has rushed for 387 yards and 5.6 yards per attempt.

Jones has cut down interceptions, with two against eight TDs in the first nine games. That compares to 17 interceptions against 21 TDs in 25 games in the last two seasons combined.

2. Offense, maintain run-pass balance: It has worked in the two-game win streak.

The Giants are good on defense, but not great. They've allowed 350.2 yards per game to rank 19th. They're 18th against the pass (217), and 24th vs. the run (133).

The Giants give up yards, not points. They rank ninth with 19.2 points allowed per game.