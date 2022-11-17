O'HARA'S WEEK 11 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for another tough test in elite RB Saquon Barkley

Nov 17, 2022 at 08:05 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Another week, another tough test for the Detroit Lions' defense by an elite runner.

Last week the Lions overcame a 147-yard rushing performance by Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in a 31-30 victory.

Up next is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley who provides another tough test Sunday for the Lions.

Barkley leads the league with 934 yards, 11 more than the Titans' Derrick Henry. The Lions find Barkley at his best in their attempt to stretch their winning streak to three games.

Barkley carried 35 times for 152 yards in the Giants' 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects another heavy workload from Barkley.

"They're going to give him the ball," Campbell said. "They give it to him over and over and over. He'll get six in a row, and he doesn't lose any steam. He's dangerous. He can run between the tackles.

"If he can find that crease, he'll break away. He can turn a routine play into an explosive run like that.

"He's just different. He's got that dynamic speed about him."

The defense can never rest on him, said linebacker Alex Anzalone.

"He has the speed and the explosion," Anzalone said. "He has that home run ability. You have to stay on top of your gap responsibility."

Lions keys:

1. Defense, limit Barkley: Don't let Barkley have another good day, which actually was a great day against Houston. He has averaged 119.6 yards per game in the Giants' seven wins and 67 in the two losses.

The Giants have a run-oriented offense, averaging 34.4 run plays and 29.6 passes (including sacks) per game. QB Daniel Jones has rushed for 387 yards and 5.6 yards per attempt.

Jones has cut down interceptions, with two against eight TDs in the first nine games. That compares to 17 interceptions against 21 TDs in 25 games in the last two seasons combined.

2. Offense, maintain run-pass balance: It has worked in the two-game win streak.

The Giants are good on defense, but not great. They've allowed 350.2 yards per game to rank 19th. They're 18th against the pass (217), and 24th vs. the run (133).

The Giants give up yards, not points. They rank ninth with 19.2 points allowed per game.

The Lions need to get back to their level of the first four games, when they averaged 35 points for the first four games.

Meet the Opponent: New York Giants

View photos of the starters for the New York Giants.

Head Coach Brian Daboll Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 28

Head Coach Brian Daboll

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka

Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kenny Golladay Backed up by Darius Slayton and David Sills V (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
2 / 28

WR Kenny Golladay

Backed up by Darius Slayton and David Sills V

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Wan'Dale Robinson Backed up by Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
3 / 28

WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Backed up by Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Evan Neal Backed up by Devery Hamilton and Tyre Phillips (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
4 / 28

OT Evan Neal

Backed up by Devery Hamilton and Tyre Phillips

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Mark Glowinski Backed up by Jack Anderson and Nick Gates (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 28

OG Mark Glowinski

Backed up by Jack Anderson and Nick Gates

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Jon Feliciano Backed up by Nick Gates (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
6 / 28

C Jon Feliciano

Backed up by Nick Gates

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Joshua Ezeudu Backed up by Tyre Phillips and Nick Gates (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
7 / 28

OG Joshua Ezeudu

Backed up by Tyre Phillips and Nick Gates

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
OT Andrew Thomas Backed up by Joshua Ezeudu and Devery Hamilton (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
8 / 28

OT Andrew Thomas

Backed up by Joshua Ezeudu and Devery Hamilton

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Saquon Barkley Backed up by Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Chris Myarick (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
9 / 28

RB Saquon Barkley

Backed up by Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and Chris Myarick

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Richie James Backed up by Marcus Johnson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
10 / 28

WR Richie James

Backed up by Marcus Johnson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Daniel Bellinger Backed up by Tanner Hudson (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
11 / 28

TE Daniel Bellinger

Backed up by Tanner Hudson

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Daniel Jones Backed up by Tyrod Taylor (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
12 / 28

QB Daniel Jones

Backed up by Tyrod Taylor

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
NT Dexter Lawrence Backed up by Justin Ellis (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
13 / 28

NT Dexter Lawrence

Backed up by Justin Ellis

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Leonard Williams (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
14 / 28

DT Leonard Williams

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jihad Ward Backed up by Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 28

DE Jihad Ward

Backed up by Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Backed up by Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
16 / 28

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Backed up by Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Tae Crowder Backed up by Micah McFadden and Carter Coughlin (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
17 / 28

MLB Tae Crowder

Backed up by Micah McFadden and Carter Coughlin

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Jaylon Smith Backed up by Austin Calitro, Micah McFadden and Cam Brown (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
18 / 28

WLB Jaylon Smith

Backed up by Austin Calitro, Micah McFadden and Cam Brown

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
CB Adoree' Jackson Backed up by Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 28

CB Adoree' Jackson

Backed up by Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Fabian Moreau Backed up by Justin Hayne and Cordale Flott (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 28

CB Fabian Moreau

Backed up by Justin Hayne and Cordale Flott

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Darnay Holmes Backed up by Cordale Flott and Nick McCloud (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
21 / 28

NCB Darnay Holmes

Backed up by Cordale Flott and Nick McCloud

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Julian Love Backed up by Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
22 / 28

SS Julian Love

Backed up by Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Dane Belton Backed up by Jason Pinnock (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 28

FS Dane Belton

Backed up by Jason Pinnock

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Casey Kreiter (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)
24 / 28

LS Casey Kreiter

(AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

Larry Maurer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jamie Gillan (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
25 / 28

P/H Jamie Gillan

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Richie James Backed up by Darnay Holmes (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
26 / 28

PR Richie James

Backed up by Darnay Holmes

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
KR Gary Brightwell Backed up by Richie James (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
27 / 28

KR Gary Brightwell

Backed up by Richie James

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Graham Gano (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
28 / 28

K Graham Gano

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Play smart: The Lions have done that the last two weeks. They had a 3-1 advantage in interceptions vs. the Packers. Against the Bears, they had two penalties to nine for the Bears and returned an interception for a touchdown.

In the last two weeks the Lions beat the Packers and Bears.

They did not beat themselves.

Lions-Giants pick: The Giants are favored by 4.5 points.

Lions 24, Giants 14.

