NOTEBOOK: WR DJ Chark (IR) & DL Romeo Okwara (PUP) return to practice

With a sack, five quarterback hits and nine total pressures last week in New York's win over Houston, Lawrence now has five sacks and 16 quarterback hits on the season, both new career highs for the fourth-year defensive lineman. He's got 35 pressures on the year.

"He's a force in there," Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley said of Lawrence. "They are all playing well, but he's playing particularly well. He pushes the pocket. He can stop the run. He can eat it up inside and he puts you all the way back to the quarterback with the way he's sacking guys. He really is disruptive in there. We've got our hands full inside ... he's definitely a flash on the film."