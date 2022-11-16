Week 11 opponent: What the Giants are saying

What are the New York Giants' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium? Let's find out:
1. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday the Giants came out of last week's win over Houston relatively healthy with just the normal bumps and bruises.
"We'll see on Wednesday, but I think it (the injury report) will probably be a little bit similar to what it was last week," he said via Giants.com.
The Giants are expected to be pretty healthy heading into Sunday's game. Detroit, on the other hand, will have to see how the week progresses with some guys, most notably Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who was spotted leaving the locker room Sunday in walking boot.
2. What happened to former Lion and back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver Kenny Golladay? A big free agent signing by the Giants in 2021, Golladay caught 37 passes for just 521 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games last season. This year he has two receptions in five games and was benched in the second half last week after dropping two passes.
Will Golladay play this week against Detroit?
"You never know what can happen week to week," Daboll said after Sunday's game when asked about Golladay. "Go out there and try to have a good week of practice. And take it day by day.
"All I expect these guys to do is come in on Wednesday, learn from the tape, go out to practice, have a good week at practice, and then by the end of the week, we'll decide where everybody fits, and that's how we approach it"
3. Offensive line play has been good for both Detroit and New York this season. New York is third in the NFL in rushing (164.8). Detroit's 15 sacks allowed are the fourth fewest in the NFL.
Both teams have terrific depth too. New York used eight different offensive linemen in their game last week, rotating different players into the game in short-yardage situations.
"It's a great problem to have," left tackle Andrew Thomas told the New York Post. "It pushes everybody in the room to always be working to get better because you know there is somebody else capable of playing right behind you. We are trying to win. Everybody wants to play, but nobody is pointing fingers or getting upset about reps."
4. The Lions and Giants have quick turnarounds next week with both playing on Thanksgiving next Thursday. The Giants go to Dallas and the Lions host Buffalo.
Daboll said his position coaches will have more on their plate at the end of the week as they start to look at Dallas after all the Lions preparations are done. It's probably the same for Dan Campbell and his staff, although the Giants are preparing for a familiar foe in Dallas, while the Lions have an unfamiliar opponent in Buffalo.
Maybe one positive for the Lions is New York and Buffalo run very similar offenses.
5. "I'd definitely say there's more meat on the bone," Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said this week of the Giants' 29th ranked passing offense.
The Giants haven't had to throw to win games this year because their run game has been so successful. But can they be successful if they're put in a position where they have to throw the ball 30 or 40 times to win a game?
"We'll find out when it comes to that, won't we?" Slayton told giants.com this week.
Detroit will approach Sunday with a game plan to stop Saquon Barkley and the Giants' run game first and foremost.
6. Fans in New York must be looking at Sunday's matchup against Detroit as one their Giants have to win with their remaining schedule. The Giants have the hardest remaining strength of schedule over the final eight games with five of the final seven games against division opponents, including two against the 8-1 Eagles. New York also has a game remaining against the 8-1 Vikings.
Detroit's playing some good ball right now, so New York can't look past them.
7. Can Barkley keep up the current pace he's on? He's coming off a 35-carry, 152-yard game last week against Houston. He is averaging over 25 touches per game and is on pace for nearly 430 touches on the year. He currently leads the league in rushing yards with 931 and rushing yards per game (103.4).
"I know that's the conversation of how many carries or how many touches I had but it's my job to be a pro, go in there, get in the cold tub, get in the hot tub and get ready for next week," Barkley told Big Blue View.
Trying to contain Barkley will be job No. 1 for Detroit's defense.