Week 11 opponent: What the Giants are saying

2. What happened to former Lion and back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver Kenny Golladay? A big free agent signing by the Giants in 2021, Golladay caught 37 passes for just 521 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games last season. This year he has two receptions in five games and was benched in the second half last week after dropping two passes.

Will Golladay play this week against Detroit?

"You never know what can happen week to week," Daboll said after Sunday's game when asked about Golladay. "Go out there and try to have a good week of practice. And take it day by day.

"All I expect these guys to do is come in on Wednesday, learn from the tape, go out to practice, have a good week at practice, and then by the end of the week, we'll decide where everybody fits, and that's how we approach it"

3. Offensive line play has been good for both Detroit and New York this season. New York is third in the NFL in rushing (164.8). Detroit's 15 sacks allowed are the fourth fewest in the NFL.

Both teams have terrific depth too. New York used eight different offensive linemen in their game last week, rotating different players into the game in short-yardage situations.