TWENTYMAN: As game slows down for Hutchinson, his potential is off the charts

"He's a pretty instinctive player and he picks up things pretty fast," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Hutchinson on Monday. "I can still remember the first two days of spring practice out here. We had him run with the ones and we threw three screens at him within the first plays, and he was just sprinting at the quarterback, and it was gimmies.

"Just to see where he's come from there, he's figuring it out. He is very instinctive."