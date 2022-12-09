NOTEBOOK: Williams building chemistry with Goff, working toward bigger role

JACOBS FACTOR

While the Lions did a nice job limiting All-Pro Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the first matchup (3 rec., 14 yds), Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, including a couple key catches late in that game.

Amani Oruwariye was Detroit's No. 2 cornerback in the first contest, and he allowed nine catches on 11 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. He was also flagged five times for illegal contact, holding and pass interference penalties.

Second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs is now Detroit's No. 2 cornerback. He has been really good for the Lions since returning from an ACL injury suffered last season. Opposing passers have a 53.6 completion percentage throwing Jacobs' way with a 73.2 passer rating. He has yet to allow a touchdown in his coverage.

"He's highly competitive, he's very tough and he looks at himself as a total package as a corner," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Jacobs on Friday. "He's not scared. He's not worried about getting beat. He can put it behind him and go to the next one, which you have to. Quarterbacks and cornerbacks have to have very short memories to have success in this league because things are going to happen. They always do, and he's got all of those."

EXTRA POINT