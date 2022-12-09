10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What will Jameson Williams' workload look like this week?

20man: We asked special teams coordinator Dave Fipp about Williams being a gunner again this week and Fipp wouldn't spill the beans. I could see it another week or two as the team ramps up Williams' reps on offense. That kind of speed at the gunner position can make a real difference.

Who isn't impressed with what James Houston has done over his last two games (3.0 sacks)? Houston will continue to see his reps increase the more he makes plays. The big thing for him being able to unlock a bigger number of reps and not just pass-rush situations is him developing a greater understanding of the entire picture on defense and his responsibilities in base and sub packages. That will come the more he plays and practices with the defense.