10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

6. Fipp was excited to see kicker Michael Badgley earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making four field goals and four extra points in the win over Jacksonville last week. Badgley is calm, cool and collected, according to Fipp, and that's rubbed off on some of the other specialists as well.

7. Johnson liked the fact that they were able to get more reps (18) for running back D’Andre Swift, which tied a season high for him. We'll see how this week goes, but Johnson knows this offense is more dangerous the more Swift touches the football.