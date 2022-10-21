NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Cowboys

It's been a rough start to the season on the injury front for Lions running back D’Andre Swift. He injured his ankle in the second quarter against Philadelphia Week 1, though he pushed through it and ended up having a terrific game.
He battled through the injury the next couple weeks before suffering a shoulder injury Week 3 in Minnesota. The combination of the two injuries has prevented Swift from playing in Detroit's last two games.
Coming out of the bye Week 6, Swift says he's headed in the right direction and pushing to play Sunday when Detroit heads to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.
"It's alright," Swift told reporters. "Going in the right direction. Making steps each day, taking it day by day is all I can do. But I'm definitely going in the right direction."
Asked directly if he'll play Sunday: "I'm pushing to," he said. "I'm pushing towards that."
When Swift's been on the field, even in a limited capacity because of the ankle injury, he's been dynamic. He's averaging 8.6 yards per carry (231 yards on 27 attempts) with a touchdown. He's also caught eight passes for 77 yards with another score.
Swift took part in practice all week in Allen Park in limited fashion and was officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
"It is tough. Like I said, all I can do is control what I can control, and that's getting better," Swift said.
"It's football. Everybody is going through stuff, injuries, but some stuff you play through, some things you can't. You try to play through them, but it is what it is. At some point, you gotta keep going. Take it day by day."
We'll know for certain about 90 minutes before kickoff if the Lions will have one of their best matchup weapons available to them in a crucial Week 7 contest.
HUTCHINSON WORKING WITH LINEBACKERS COACH
Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said Friday he's been working more with defensive lineman and No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.
"I am working with Hutch a little bit, I'll just say that," Sheppard said. "We're trying to put that player in a position to have a bigger impact on the game."
Sheppard said he and defensive line coach Todd Wash are one voice and they cross train a lot of their players between the linebacker room and the defense line room.
"Hutch is bouncing back and forth a little bit, just trying to see if we can put him in position to make a bigger impact on the game and what he does best," Sheppard said.
WALKER UPDATE
One of the biggest losses suffered due to injury this year was safety and team captain Tracy Walker, who went out for the season Week 3 due to an Achilles injury.
Walker was coming off a career-best 108-tackle campaign in 2021, and was expected to anchor the secondary this season. Walker was in a walking boot and a scooter this week when he stopped in the locker room to talk to reporters.
"I mean, when I first initially found out (about the severity of the injury), yes, I was a little sad," he said. "But, at the end of the day, I'm alive, well and blessed. I have two beautiful baby boys. I have a beautiful wife. I'm in a blessed position. What do I have to be down about?
"Life goes on, and I'm going to keep battling. At the end of the day, I control what I can control. I'm just looking forward to the future and continue to bounce back."
Walker has even set an ambitious goal of being back on the field in time for the start of next year's offseason training program.
"This is just a minor setback for a comeback," he said. "I'm circling right now, if I had to be honest with you, OTAs. That's the first step. First step is trying to get ready for OTAs. If I can do a little something, (it'll be) OTAs. From that point on, but like I said, for OTAs, I got to get out of this boot. I take it one step at a time, one day at a time. I don't ever want to get too ahead, if that makes sense."
COMMUNITY MVP
Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has been selected as the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP after making two visits this past week to Detroit-area schools. These sessions were part of a weekly, season-long tour where he hosts fun-filled days featuring STEM learning activities and prizes.
"Being named NFLPA Community MVP is a great honor," Cabinda said in a statement on the NFLPA website. "I take great pride in my efforts to serve youth and try my best to be an inspiration to them."