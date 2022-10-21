NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Cowboys

"I mean, when I first initially found out (about the severity of the injury), yes, I was a little sad," he said. "But, at the end of the day, I'm alive, well and blessed. I have two beautiful baby boys. I have a beautiful wife. I'm in a blessed position. What do I have to be down about?

"Life goes on, and I'm going to keep battling. At the end of the day, I control what I can control. I'm just looking forward to the future and continue to bounce back."

Walker has even set an ambitious goal of being back on the field in time for the start of next year's offseason training program.

"This is just a minor setback for a comeback," he said. "I'm circling right now, if I had to be honest with you, OTAs. That's the first step. First step is trying to get ready for OTAs. If I can do a little something, (it'll be) OTAs. From that point on, but like I said, for OTAs, I got to get out of this boot. I take it one step at a time, one day at a time. I don't ever want to get too ahead, if that makes sense."

COMMUNITY MVP

Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has been selected as the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP after making two visits this past week to Detroit-area schools. These sessions were part of a weekly, season-long tour where he hosts fun-filled days featuring STEM learning activities and prizes.