10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will injuries at WR limit offense in Dallas?

20man: It's been a rough start, no doubt, but there's still a long way to go. It's Week 7 of 18. That being said, I do feel a sense of urgency around Allen Park. No panic yet, but urgency.

In the NFL you are what your record says you are, but when I look at this team and the first five games I see a team better than their 1-4 record would indicate. I see a team that very easily could be 3-2 and have a different narrative around them. That's not the reality, and they need to learn how to get out of their own way and find a way to make those few critical plays late that help finish games.