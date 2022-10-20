NOTEBOOK: Glenn feels good about bye week adjustments on defense

The bye week came at the perfect time for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the Lions' defense to reflect on how they got to where they are at five games into the season.

Glenn looked at both scheme and personnel, with some self-reflection too.

The defense currently ranks last in points allowed (34.0), last in total defense (428.6), last in rushing defense (167.6) and 26th against the pass (261.0). On the positive side, there's still 12 games left to try and come up with some answers that can help turn things around.

"We looked at the scheme, we looked at us as coaches and how we're coaching," Glenn said. "The things that we're asking our guys to do and they were really positive, they really were. Dan (Campbell) was a huge part of that just like he was with the offense. But I'm excited going forward about the things that we're going to do as a defense."