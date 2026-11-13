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Injury Report

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Lions vs. Patriots injury report: Nov. 13

Nov 13, 2026 at 11:35 AM
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kerby JosephSKneeLPFPNPOut
Cade MaysCAnkleNPNPNPOut
D.J. ReedCBHipNPNPNPOut
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRRibLPLPLPQuestionable
Sione VakiRBAnkleNPNPLPQuestionable
Brian BranchDBHipLPFPFP
Jared GoffQBChestLPFPFP
Jacob SaylorsRBNeck/HamstringFPFPFP
DJ WonnumEDGEConcussionFPFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Friday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

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