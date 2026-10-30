NOTEBOOK: Joseph feeling nostalgic in return to practice

All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph made his return to the practice field at the Meijer Performance Center this week after more than a year since we last saw him in a game — Week 6 in Kansas City last year — because of a knee injury.
The team opened Joseph's 21-day practice window to potentially get him off the PUP list if his knee responds well to the increased workload of daily practice.
"Just being back out there felt nostalgic," Joseph said in the locker room after Friday's practice. "I haven't practiced in a long time, so this week felt pretty good. I'm still him. I hope you all ain't forget. I'm still him."
Joseph said he's feeling good after this week's on-field work and feels blessed to be at this point in his rehab.
The Lions are easing Joseph back into the fold as he's done mostly individual and side work at practice this week. After taking part in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Joseph wasn't at the portion of practice open to the media Friday, saying afterward he was still getting his work in off to the side.
"Yeah, he's done a good job and it's good so far," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "Now, there again, we haven't taken any team reps. It's all been individual in group, but he's handled that well. We just kind of progress him slowly here, work him in.
"We get him a little bit more today of that type of work. Plus, we surplus after the fact. We still do some rehabilitation, get him some of those miles that he's not getting right now that he normally gets, the running, the volume. And then next week we'll have him in real practice. That'll be the plan."
BEST VIEW IN THE HOUSE
One of the best highlights from last week's win over Green Bay was Jahmyr Gibbs’ 10-yard run late in the second quarter when he juked Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the backfield, leaving McDuffie reaching for air, and then juked cornerback Brandon Cisse before safety Evan Williams finally got him.
"That one is kind of a shame because we don't want to leave a guy unblocked. Ever," quarterback Jared Goff said of the play. "But I turn around and (McDuffie) is at my feet and (Gibbs) is past him. I'm like, 'Oh my god.'
Goff's had the best view for a lot of Gibbs' explosive highlight runs over the years and he said it never gets old watching No. 0 do his thing.
"The best is the Tampa Bay run or the New York (Giants) run last year when, like, you can see the seas part," Goff said. "That's the best. Again, I know I have the best view in the house and it's like I pinch myself every time I get to watch him."
Goff said Gibbs' 78-yard touchdown run vs. the Bucs last season and Gibbs' 69-yard touchdown run in OT against the Giants last year are his two favorite runs.
"It's so fun" he said. "You can see it and it's just happening right in front of you and I'm like, 'he's gone.' He's unbelievable."
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Friday, Oct. 30.
GOOD TO GO
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't practice Wednesday because of a sore ankle after the Week 7 win over Green Bay. He never left the Packers game but developed some swelling and soreness after the contest. He was back as a full participant in practice both Thursday and Friday and said on Thursday he's good to go for Sunday in a key matchup against undefeated Minnesota (6-0) at Ford Field.
"It's good," he said. "It just got stepped on throughout the game so it kind of swelled up a little bit but I'm all good."
St. Brown looks to build on a stellar performance last week against the Packers, catching nine passes for 153 yards (17.0 avg.).
EXTRA POINTS
- Safety Brian Branch played 45 of a possible 67 defensive snaps in his season debut vs. Green Bay last week. Campbell said there are no limitations on Branch's reps for Sunday's game vs. the Vikings.
- Campbell said Friday that running back Isiah Pacheco (back) is doing well in his rehab and there's a chance he could return sometime in December. Campbell also said linebacker Devin White (forearm) is rehabbing nicely, and safety Thomas Harper is 'doing pretty good' in his rehab from an ankle injury.