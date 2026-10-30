NOTEBOOK: Joseph feeling nostalgic in return to practice

BEST VIEW IN THE HOUSE

One of the best highlights from last week's win over Green Bay was Jahmyr Gibbs’ 10-yard run late in the second quarter when he juked Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the backfield, leaving McDuffie reaching for air, and then juked cornerback Brandon Cisse before safety Evan Williams finally got him.

"That one is kind of a shame because we don't want to leave a guy unblocked. Ever," quarterback Jared Goff said of the play. "But I turn around and (McDuffie) is at my feet and (Gibbs) is past him. I'm like, 'Oh my god.'

Goff's had the best view for a lot of Gibbs' explosive highlight runs over the years and he said it never gets old watching No. 0 do his thing.

"The best is the Tampa Bay run or the New York (Giants) run last year when, like, you can see the seas part," Goff said. "That's the best. Again, I know I have the best view in the house and it's like I pinch myself every time I get to watch him."

Goff said Gibbs' 78-yard touchdown run vs. the Bucs last season and Gibbs' 69-yard touchdown run in OT against the Giants last year are his two favorite runs.