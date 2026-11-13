4 takeaways from Rich Haddad's media session

MUNICH – Detroit Lions team president and CEO Rich Haddad spoke to the media Friday to announce a couple organizational initiatives the team is executing around the Munich area this weekend and in the future.

"We are thrilled to be here to bring Detroit to the world and to have this opportunity to build the Detroit Lions brand," Haddad said.

Here are four takeaways from that session:

1. Community initiatives in Germany

"We're excited while we're here to announce two community initiatives that we're going to execute here in Munich," he said. "We're going to be building two playgrounds here in Munich and nearby. It builds on the commitment we have as the Detroit Lions and through the Detroit Lions foundation to support youth health and wellness, youth activity, youth athleticism, youth leadership and youth development. As we play here in Munich we want to make a positive impact on this community."

Haddad also announced a food distribution event Saturday partnering with Mom's Spaghetti, who is donating food for the event.

"Excited to feed families in need," Haddad said. "We're excited to build on the efforts we make in Detroit year-round to combat that food insecurity and to help address food insecurity."