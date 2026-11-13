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4 takeaways from Rich Haddad's media session

Nov 13, 2026 at 01:21 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MUNICH – Detroit Lions team president and CEO Rich Haddad spoke to the media Friday to announce a couple organizational initiatives the team is executing around the Munich area this weekend and in the future.

"We are thrilled to be here to bring Detroit to the world and to have this opportunity to build the Detroit Lions brand," Haddad said.

Here are four takeaways from that session:

1. Community initiatives in Germany

"We're excited while we're here to announce two community initiatives that we're going to execute here in Munich," he said. "We're going to be building two playgrounds here in Munich and nearby. It builds on the commitment we have as the Detroit Lions and through the Detroit Lions foundation to support youth health and wellness, youth activity, youth athleticism, youth leadership and youth development. As we play here in Munich we want to make a positive impact on this community."

Haddad also announced a food distribution event Saturday partnering with Mom's Spaghetti, who is donating food for the event.

"Excited to feed families in need," Haddad said.  "We're excited to build on the efforts we make in Detroit year-round to combat that food insecurity and to help address food insecurity."

Haddad said the team is here to play a football game and the priority is winning Sunday against the Patriots, but the organization also wants to positively affect the Munich community and leave a lasting impact.

2. St. Brown impact

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is half German and speaks fluent German. Haddad said that's part of the reason why Detroit's Germany marketing rights can be so impactful and why they wanted to have such a big footprint in this market.

"Having him here I just think accentuates the efforts that we're making to extend our brand and reach out to our fans who are out here," Haddad said.

3. International experience

Haddad served as Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer for Pistons Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons before coming to the Lions. The Pistons played a home game in Paris in 2023 and Haddad said going through that experience with the Pistons has helped him prepare for this week in Munich.

It taught him to make the most of the opportunity playing on a global scale, and engage and reach fans they don't normally get a chance to interact with.

Practice photos: Nov. 13, 2026

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Friday, Nov. 13.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) arrives to practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) arrives to practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) arrives to practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) arrives to practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Bayern Munich Campus on Nov. 13, 2026 in Munich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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4. Standing out in Germany

There are 10 teams around the league with international marketing rights in Germany. So how do the Lions stand out?

Haddad said playing a game here is huge, but also leaving a footprint with Fan Fest and other events around the city have been impactful in that regard.

"Our team at the Lions has done a phenomenal job preparing for this moment and prepared to make the most of this moment," he said. "All of the work our team has put in for months and months and for years before that before we even knew we were playing here to build our brand in Germany and connect with our fans in Germany and make the most of this opportunity."

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