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Detroit Lions build playgrounds in Munich and Leverkusen to bring local youth together in Germany

Nov 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM

DETROIT – In partnership with Carter's Kids and the German cities of Munich and Leverkusen, the Detroit Lions are building two playgrounds in Munich and Leverkusen to support local youth in Germany. The playgrounds will be an essential piece of community infrastructure to help children develop the skills they need to promote creativity, physical fitness, health and wellbeing and social interaction.

In March 2024, the Lions were awarded international marketing rights for Germany and Canada. Since then, the club has prioritized cultivating and engaging its fanbase in the region through youth football education and community philanthropy efforts.

Helping students reach their full potential has always been a priority for the Detroit Lions Foundation, and one of the most effective ways is through play. These playgrounds are an opportunity for the Lions to extend beyond Michigan and foster youth development in Germany, creating more access to sports and outdoor recreational activities.

Both playgrounds will feature the same equipment intended for children aged 6-12 years old. Openings are anticipated in early summer 2027.

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