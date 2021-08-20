Swift returns to practice: 'Just working my way back'

This is a big few weeks for Swift to get in his reps and ready himself for the fast approaching regular season. He and veteran Jamaal Williams are expected to play critical roles in Detroit's backfield this season.

Dealing with the hip injury last year, Swift missed most of training camp, and that limited what the Lions put on his plate early in the year. There isn't that concern now for a second-year player like Swift, but physically, the Lions need him to be good right from the get-go vs. San Francisco Week 1 for this offense to be clicking on all cylinders.