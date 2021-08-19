TIM AND MIKE: August 19 practice observations

Defensive playmaking: It wasn't a particularly strong practice for the Lions' offense. There wasn't much in the way of scoring strikes and the defense got their hands on a number of passes, including interceptions for linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Charles Harris. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye got a couple pass deflections during the session as well. – Tim Twentyman

Standing out: Third-year outside linebacker Austin Bryant was hard to miss in one period. He dominated his area and deflected two passes (one was intercepted). Bryant is another young defensive player trying to stay healthy. He has played only 10 games, with one start, since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019. The third year could be the charm. – Mike O'Hara