NOTEBOOK: Okudah leaves game with possible Achilles injury

The Lions suffered a number of what looked like minor injuries in Sunday's 41-33 loss to San Francisco at Ford Field, but there was one injury that Lions head coach Dan Campbell seemed a little worried about after the game.
Second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a non-contact injury to his lower left leg.
"We know obviously it's somewhere around the ankle, could be Achilles," Campbell said. "We'll know a lot more this afternoon, hopefully, or tomorrow morning."
Okudah was having an up-and-down performance Sunday before the injury, which included giving up a 79-yard touchdown to 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a ball that was under-thrown. Okudah wasn't able to locate and make a play on the ball.
Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick last season, came into his second season with a ton of confidence after an inconsistent rookie campaign plagued by injury. The Lions have been relying a lot on him and Amani Oruwariye to lock down the two outside cornerback spots.
Okudah was able to walk off the field with some help, but he was carted up the tunnel and to the locker room.
Expect an update from Campbell Monday on Okudah's status.
RB DUO DEBUT
Before the Lions fell behind big Sunday and had to abandon the run, Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift were doing some nice things in the run game.
Detroit came into the season wanting to be balanced on offense and have the ability to count on their run game
Williams found some big running lanes early, and gained 54 yards on just nine carries for a 6.0 yard average per carry. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and caught eight passes for another 56 yards. That's 110 yards of total offense for him on the afternoon.
Swift carried 11 times for a more modest 39 yards, but he too caught eight passes for an additional 65 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter. That's 104 total yards for him.
Overall, Detroit rushed 24 times for 116 yards for a very nice 4.8 yard average.
"Jamaal has been the rock because he's been there every day," Campbell said. "He's been steady, he's been sound. We know exactly what he is. He's been very durable and dependable. That showed again today.
"Swift hasn't practiced a ton. Now, we got him back, and you could see what he could do when you get him back. That screen that he took to the house was something special. But it's clear that he's missed some practice."
Campbell said he noticed a little rust with Swift because of all the camp time missed, but he expects Swift to keep getting better and better moving forward.
GOFF-HOCKENSON CONNECTION
During the offseason and training camp, quarterback Jared Goff and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson built a pretty good rapport. It looks like that carried right over into the regular season. Goff targeted Hockenson 10 times. Hockenson caught eight passes for 97 yards (12.1 average) with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
"I think we spent a lot of time in the offseason trying to get that development with JG (Jared Goff) and kind of continuing that relationship," Hockenson said after the game. "And I've talked about our relationship as friends, as teammates. I think we're going to continue to show that on the field on Sundays.
"When we're playing it just really shows the connection, you know that everybody has. I think there's a lot of excitement out there. So, like I said, we're going to learn from this film and we're going to come back."
EXTRA POINTS
- The Lions knew they had to stop the 49ers ground game if they were going to win. They did a better job in the second half, but still allowed 131 rushing yards and a 4.7 yard average with two rushing touchdowns. Not good enough.
- At 20 years and 338 days old, Lions tackle Penei Sewell was the youngest player in NFL history to start a game at left tackle and the second youngest Lion to appear in a game since 1950.