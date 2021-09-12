NOTEBOOK: Okudah leaves game with possible Achilles injury

RB DUO DEBUT

Before the Lions fell behind big Sunday and had to abandon the run, Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift were doing some nice things in the run game.

Detroit came into the season wanting to be balanced on offense and have the ability to count on their run game

Williams found some big running lanes early, and gained 54 yards on just nine carries for a 6.0 yard average per carry. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and caught eight passes for another 56 yards. That's 110 yards of total offense for him on the afternoon.

Swift carried 11 times for a more modest 39 yards, but he too caught eight passes for an additional 65 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter. That's 104 total yards for him.

Overall, Detroit rushed 24 times for 116 yards for a very nice 4.8 yard average.

"Jamaal has been the rock because he's been there every day," Campbell said. "He's been steady, he's been sound. We know exactly what he is. He's been very durable and dependable. That showed again today.

"Swift hasn't practiced a ton. Now, we got him back, and you could see what he could do when you get him back. That screen that he took to the house was something special. But it's clear that he's missed some practice."