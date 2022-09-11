NOTEBOOK: Offense leaves points on the field in loss to Eagles

The Lions' offense started fast and finished strong on the way to scoring 35 points in an eventual 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the regular-season debut for both clubs.

Detroit rushed for 181 yards and quarterback Jared Goff threw a couple touchdown passes, but there was still a lot the offense left on the field. After scoring on their opening possession of the game, Detroit's offense went through a four-possession stretch in the first and second quarters where they recorded three straight three and outs and Goff threw a pick six.

"That's ultimately what we'll look at what hurt us the most," Goff said of that four-possession stretch in the first half that allowed the Eagles to build a 14-point lead. "Lot of mental errors mostly. Stuff that can be cleaned up easily, but stuff that can't happen on gameday. Hopefully we can attribute it to first game stuff and hopefully next week stuff like that isn't happening."

Goff and the rest of the players on offense are going to hate to watch the tape on Monday and see how many plays they left on the field, whether it be drops or missed throws. There were a number of big plays they just missed on that could have ultimately changed the outcome of the game. Goff said after the game the offense felt like they could have scored 50 points Sunday.

"We left a lot of points out there," Goff said. "Tip your cap to the Eagles, they're a damn good team, but we shot ourselves in the foot all day long. Specifically on that lull."

Still, there were some encouraging things from the offensive performance Sunday. The team ran for 181 yards, led by D’Andre Swift's 144 rushing yards. Goff threw a couple touchdown passes to wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark. The offense was 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) converting on third down, an area where they ranked 31st last season (34.7 percent).