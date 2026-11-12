10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

6. Does Jack Fox have the best arm Fipp's ever seen from an NFL punter? Fox is a former high school quarterback who is now 5-of-6 passing for 72 yards on fake punt throws in his NFL career.

"I thought (former punter) Johnny Hekker, back when he was at the Rams, they used him to throw the ball and I thought he was very, very good," Fipp said. "I would say he was the one guy that I thought was like that. I haven't seen anybody look like Fox since then for sure. And I don't know which one's better, but they're both good. I know we played against Hekker a handful of times and it was an issue going into the game."

7. The Lions traded for veteran safety Andre Cisco this week. Sheppard said he's figured out this week what Cisco might already know about Detroit's defensive schemes based on his time in New York with former Lions defensive coordinator and current Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

"The biggest task when you acquire a guy on short notice and he's up for the game on Sunday is the verbiage, trying to let him know, 'Hey this,' well, we didn't have to do that for Cisco," Sheppard said. "He jumped out at practice yesterday and it was like he's been here."