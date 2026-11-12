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Week 10 opponent: What the Patriots are saying

Nov 12, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the New England Patriots talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 10 interconference matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich at Allianz Arena? Let's find out:

1. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about preparing to play internationally this week, and he said both teams have the same challenges and his squad will be ready to go Sunday.

"The team with the most energy has got a good chance of winning this game," Campbell said. "That's how I view this."

The two teams have slightly different approaches to the week. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is taking his team to Munich one day ahead of Detroit, leaving Wednesday evening. He said they will try and get a lot done before the flight Wednesday, have a walkthrough in Germany on Thursday and a full practice Friday.

"Maybe have a day where we're acclimated where Friday can resemble what we feel like is a Friday practice here," Vrabel said. "In my past, I think you travel, you land and try to have a Friday practice I don't know if that necessarily nears a Friday practice we would have here.

"The hope is to try and get over there and get acclimated enough to where we can have a good day on Friday."

Detroit is practicing like a normal week at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday and Thursday before leaving Thursday evening, landing in Munich Friday morning and practicing Friday afternoon.

2. "We're wearing out the MRI's this morning," Vrabel said Monday about his team's current injury situation.

The Patriots are dealing with several injuries heading into Sunday's matchup with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver A.J. Brown, running back TreVeyon Henderson, cornerback Carlton Davis III, guard Ben Brown, left tackle Will Campbell and wide receiver Romeo Doubs all working through injuries.

With Stevenson (knee) and Henderson (illness) potentially missing the game Sunday, Corey Kiner could find himself atop the depth chart at running back.

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3. All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez had a tough outing last week in New England's 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Gonzalez allowed 11 receptions on 12 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

"You can't take a nap in this league," Vrabel said. "Whoever the receivers are, especially the good ones, you have to play with great technique. You have to challenge when you can.

"(Gonzalez) had a few plays that I'm sure he'd like to have back. We have high expectations for him and he certainly does too. I think it's about answering the challenge this week and coming back."

Playing cornerback in the NFL means having a short memory whether that's the good plays or the bad ones. Vrabel is confident Gonzalez will rebound and play well Sunday against Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and the rest of Detroit's talented receiver room.

Meet the Opponent: New England Patriots

View photos of the starters for the New England Patriots.

Head coach: Mike Vrabel Offensive coordinator: Josh McDaniels Defensive coordinator: Zak Kuhr Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Head coach: Mike Vrabel

Offensive coordinator: Josh McDaniels

Defensive coordinator: Zak Kuhr

Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR A.J. Brown Backed up by Efton Chism III (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
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WR A.J. Brown

Backed up by Efton Chism III

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Will Campbell Backed up by Dametrious Crownover and Marcus Bryant (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
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LT Will Campbell

Backed up by Dametrious Crownover and Marcus Bryant

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Ben Brown Backed up by Walter Rouse (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
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LG Ben Brown

Backed up by Walter Rouse

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Jared Wilson Backed up by Ben Brown (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
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C Jared Wilson

Backed up by Ben Brown

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Matt Pryor Backed up by Walter Rouse (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
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RG Matt Pryor

Backed up by Walter Rouse

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Morgan Moses Backed up by Caleb Lomu (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
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RT Morgan Moses

Backed up by Caleb Lomu

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Hunter Henry Backed up by Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin and Cameron Latu (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
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TE Hunter Henry

Backed up by Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin and Cameron Latu

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DeMario Douglas Backed up by Kyle Williams (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
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WR DeMario Douglas

Backed up by Kyle Williams

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Efton Chism III Backed up by Kyle Williams (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
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WR Efton Chism III

Backed up by Kyle Williams

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson Backed up by TreVeyon Henderson, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Backed up by TreVeyon Henderson, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Drake Maye Backed up by Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
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QB Drake Maye

Backed up by Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Dre'Mont Jones Backed up by Gabe Jacas (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
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LB Dre'Mont Jones

Backed up by Gabe Jacas

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Christian Barmore Backed up by Leonard Taylor III (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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DT Christian Barmore

Backed up by Leonard Taylor III

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Cory Durden Backed up by DaQuan Jones (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
15 / 29

DT Cory Durden

Backed up by DaQuan Jones

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Milton Williams Backed up by Joshua Farmer (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
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DT Milton Williams

Backed up by Joshua Farmer

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Elijah Ponder Backed up by Gabe Jacas (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
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LB Elijah Ponder

Backed up by Gabe Jacas

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Robert Spillane Backed up by Darius Muasau and Erick Hunter (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
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LB Robert Spillane

Backed up by Darius Muasau and Erick Hunter

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Christian Elliss Backed up by Namdi Obiazor (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
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LB Christian Elliss

Backed up by Namdi Obiazor

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Carlton Davis III Backed up by Channing Canada (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
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CB Carlton Davis III

Backed up by Channing Canada

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Craig Woodson Backed up by Mike Brown (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
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S Craig Woodson

Backed up by Mike Brown

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Kevin Byard III Backed up by Jaylen Reed and Brenden Schooler (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
22 / 29

S Kevin Byard III

Backed up by Jaylen Reed and Brenden Schooler

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Marcus Jones Backed up by Charles Woods (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
23 / 29

CB Marcus Jones

Backed up by Charles Woods

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Christian Gonzalez Backed up by Karon Prunty (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
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CB Christian Gonzalez

Backed up by Karon Prunty

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Andy Borregales (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
25 / 29

K Andy Borregales

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Mitch Wishnowsky (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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P/H Mitch Wishnowsky

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Julian Ashby (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
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LS Julian Ashby

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Marcus Jones Backed up by DeMario Douglas (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
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PR Marcus Jones

Backed up by DeMario Douglas

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Kyle Williams Backed up by Corey Kiner and Lan Larison (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
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KR Kyle Williams

Backed up by Corey Kiner and Lan Larison

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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4. What does Vrabel see in this Detroit Lions team?

"They know how to win," he said. "They've built a program that I know they are proud of. (Campbell) is a good football coach."

Vrabel talked about quarterback Jared Goff playing at a high level with great skill players around him and a ton of speed. He sees a physical football team and a defense that's played good football over the last month.

5. Turnovers will be a big area of emphasis in this football game.

New England is tied with Indianapolis for the worst turnover differential in the NFL at minus-11. The Patriots have turned it over an NFL-leading 19 times this season. Detroit is plus-three in turnover differential with just five giveaways all season, second-fewest in the NFL.

They don't turn the ball over offensively at all," Vrabel said Wednesday of the Lions. "They haven't really put the ball in harm's way."

6. It was interesting listening to Vrabel talk about trying to simulate the speed of running back Jahmyr Gibbs during Wednesday's practice. He said New England doesn't have someone on their roster with Gibbs' speed and skill set to simulate it properly.

Communication on defense will be huge Sunday, per Vrabel, understanding the first-, second- and third-down game plans when it comes to trying to limit explosives from Gibbs.

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