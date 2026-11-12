Week 10 opponent: What the Patriots are saying

What are the New England Patriots talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 10 interconference matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich at Allianz Arena? Let's find out:
1. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about preparing to play internationally this week, and he said both teams have the same challenges and his squad will be ready to go Sunday.
"The team with the most energy has got a good chance of winning this game," Campbell said. "That's how I view this."
The two teams have slightly different approaches to the week. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is taking his team to Munich one day ahead of Detroit, leaving Wednesday evening. He said they will try and get a lot done before the flight Wednesday, have a walkthrough in Germany on Thursday and a full practice Friday.
"Maybe have a day where we're acclimated where Friday can resemble what we feel like is a Friday practice here," Vrabel said. "In my past, I think you travel, you land and try to have a Friday practice I don't know if that necessarily nears a Friday practice we would have here.
"The hope is to try and get over there and get acclimated enough to where we can have a good day on Friday."
Detroit is practicing like a normal week at the Meijer Performance Center Wednesday and Thursday before leaving Thursday evening, landing in Munich Friday morning and practicing Friday afternoon.
2. "We're wearing out the MRI's this morning," Vrabel said Monday about his team's current injury situation.
The Patriots are dealing with several injuries heading into Sunday's matchup with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver A.J. Brown, running back TreVeyon Henderson, cornerback Carlton Davis III, guard Ben Brown, left tackle Will Campbell and wide receiver Romeo Doubs all working through injuries.
With Stevenson (knee) and Henderson (illness) potentially missing the game Sunday, Corey Kiner could find himself atop the depth chart at running back.
3. All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez had a tough outing last week in New England's 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Gonzalez allowed 11 receptions on 12 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
"You can't take a nap in this league," Vrabel said. "Whoever the receivers are, especially the good ones, you have to play with great technique. You have to challenge when you can.
"(Gonzalez) had a few plays that I'm sure he'd like to have back. We have high expectations for him and he certainly does too. I think it's about answering the challenge this week and coming back."
Playing cornerback in the NFL means having a short memory whether that's the good plays or the bad ones. Vrabel is confident Gonzalez will rebound and play well Sunday against Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and the rest of Detroit's talented receiver room.
View photos of the starters for the New England Patriots.
4. What does Vrabel see in this Detroit Lions team?
"They know how to win," he said. "They've built a program that I know they are proud of. (Campbell) is a good football coach."
Vrabel talked about quarterback Jared Goff playing at a high level with great skill players around him and a ton of speed. He sees a physical football team and a defense that's played good football over the last month.
5. Turnovers will be a big area of emphasis in this football game.
New England is tied with Indianapolis for the worst turnover differential in the NFL at minus-11. The Patriots have turned it over an NFL-leading 19 times this season. Detroit is plus-three in turnover differential with just five giveaways all season, second-fewest in the NFL.
They don't turn the ball over offensively at all," Vrabel said Wednesday of the Lions. "They haven't really put the ball in harm's way."
6. It was interesting listening to Vrabel talk about trying to simulate the speed of running back Jahmyr Gibbs during Wednesday's practice. He said New England doesn't have someone on their roster with Gibbs' speed and skill set to simulate it properly.
Communication on defense will be huge Sunday, per Vrabel, understanding the first-, second- and third-down game plans when it comes to trying to limit explosives from Gibbs.