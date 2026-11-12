Week 10 opponent: What the Patriots are saying

What are the New England Patriots talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 10 interconference matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich at Allianz Arena? Let's find out:

1. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about preparing to play internationally this week, and he said both teams have the same challenges and his squad will be ready to go Sunday.

"The team with the most energy has got a good chance of winning this game," Campbell said. "That's how I view this."

The two teams have slightly different approaches to the week. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is taking his team to Munich one day ahead of Detroit, leaving Wednesday evening. He said they will try and get a lot done before the flight Wednesday, have a walkthrough in Germany on Thursday and a full practice Friday.

"Maybe have a day where we're acclimated where Friday can resemble what we feel like is a Friday practice here," Vrabel said. "In my past, I think you travel, you land and try to have a Friday practice I don't know if that necessarily nears a Friday practice we would have here.

"The hope is to try and get over there and get acclimated enough to where we can have a good day on Friday."