Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 31, 2022
The Detroit Lions will ring in the new year by hosting Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST. This game will mark Fields' first time playing against Detroit at Ford Field, as well as the final regular season home game for the Lions. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
  • Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506-TV-Map-2022-Week-17

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-CHI-home-2022

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAME DAY GIVEAWAY

Be sure to arrive early on Sunday, as the first 15,000 fans will receive a Jared Goff bobblehead upon entry!

122022-Jared-Bobblehead-17

HALFTIME PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY SOARING EAGLE CASINO & RESORT

Back home for a special performance at halftime is Detroit's own, Quinn XCII. A singer-songwriter who began recording his own music as a sophomore at Michigan State University, Quinn XCII has since earned successive platinum singles, accumulated over 4 billion streams on his catalogue, and is selling out stages coast-to-coast. He's set to drop an all-new album, The People's Champ, on January 27, 2023.

QuinnXCII-SoaringEagle-Social-1920x1080

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams Special teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt Eberflus

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams

Special teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Chase Claypool Backed up by N' Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 28

WR Chase Claypool

Backed up by N' Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Braxton Jones Backed up by Alex Leatherwood (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
3 / 28

OT Braxton Jones

Backed up by Alex Leatherwood

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Cody Whitehair Backed up by Michael Schofield III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 28

OG Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Michael Schofield III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sam Mustipher Backed up by Dieter Eiselen (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 28

C Sam Mustipher

Backed up by Dieter Eiselen

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Teven Jenkins Backed up by Ja' Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
6 / 28

OG Teven Jenkins

Backed up by Ja' Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Larry Borom Backed up by Riley Reiff (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 28

OT Larry Borom

Backed up by Riley Reiff

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco (AP Photo/David Banks)
8 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco

(AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Equanimeous St. Brown Backed up by Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
9 / 28

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Backed up by Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Justin Fields Backed up by Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
10 / 28

QB Justin Fields

Backed up by Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB David Montgomery Backed up by Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
11 / 28

RB David Montgomery

Backed up by Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Khari Blasingame (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
12 / 28

FB Khari Blasingame

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Trevis Gipson Backed up by Dominique Robinson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
13 / 28

DE Trevis Gipson

Backed up by Dominique Robinson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Jones Backed up by Angelo Blackson and Andrew Brown (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 28

DT Justin Jones

Backed up by Angelo Blackson and Andrew Brown

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts Backed up by Mike Pennel Jr. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
15 / 28

DT Armon Watts

Backed up by Mike Pennel Jr.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Backed up by Taco Charlton (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 28

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Backed up by Taco Charlton

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Nicholas Morrow Backed up by Sterling Weatherford (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 28

LB Nicholas Morrow

Backed up by Sterling Weatherford

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Matthew Adams (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 28

LB Matthew Adams

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Joe Thomas (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
19 / 28

LB Joe Thomas

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Josh Blackwell (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 28

CB Josh Blackwell

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kyler Gordon Backed up by Jaylon Jones (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 28

CB Kyler Gordon

Backed up by Jaylon Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S DeAndre Houston-Carson Backed up by A.J. Thomas (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 28

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Backed up by A.J. Thomas

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jaquan Brisker Backed up by Elijah Hicks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
23 / 28

S Jaquan Brisker

Backed up by Elijah Hicks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Trenton Gill (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
24 / 28

P/H Trenton Gill

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Patrick Scales (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Trestan Ebner Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
27 / 28

KR Trestan Ebner

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dante Pettis Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
28 / 28

PR Dante Pettis

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr.

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

