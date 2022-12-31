Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions will ring in the new year by hosting Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST. This game will mark Fields' first time playing against Detroit at Ford Field, as well as the final regular season home game for the Lions. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
- Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
GAME DAY GIVEAWAY
Be sure to arrive early on Sunday, as the first 15,000 fans will receive a Jared Goff bobblehead upon entry!
HALFTIME PERFORMANCE PRESENTED BY SOARING EAGLE CASINO & RESORT
Back home for a special performance at halftime is Detroit's own, Quinn XCII. A singer-songwriter who began recording his own music as a sophomore at Michigan State University, Quinn XCII has since earned successive platinum singles, accumulated over 4 billion streams on his catalogue, and is selling out stages coast-to-coast. He's set to drop an all-new album, The People's Champ, on January 27, 2023.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!
