Week 17 opponent: What the Bears are saying

3. What did Buffalo do so well to stop Fields and the Bears' No. 1 ranked rushing offense? Chicago had just 80 rushing yards in that loss. The Bills held Fields to just 11 yards on the ground.

"The biggest thing I saw was the mesh charge," left tackle Braxton Jones said. "Their defensive ends slanting inside and bringing the backer over the top. But then they're blitzing off that as well. That was the biggest thing I saw."

Eberflus said Buffalo also did a nice job spying Fields with defensive linemen, linebackers and even safeties at points in the contest.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the Lions will no doubt take a close look at the Buffalo game film from last week and see if they can apply anything into their preparations for Sunday.

Detroit is coming off their worst defensive performance of the season against Carolina, allowing the Panthers to run for 320 yards (7.4 average) and three touchdowns in a loss.

4. Speaking of Jones, the rookie left tackle was asked to evaluate his play this season, and he said like all rookies it's been up and down. He's allowed six sacks on the year and his 37 total pressures rank in the top 10 among all tackles. He said the one area he's got to be much better at is defending the bull rush. The Lions have a few really good bull rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara and John Cominsky. It's something to look out for on Sunday.