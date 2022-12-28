Week 17 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Dec 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Chicago Bears' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Bears quarterback Justin Fields left last week's 35-13 loss to Buffalo late in the fourth quarter after getting his foot stepped on, but Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is good to go this week against Detroit.

"Like I said after the game, he got stepped on," Eberflus told Chicago reporters this week. "He's good to go. He's healthy, he's ready to go for this week."

Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and threw a couple scores in Detroit's 31-30 win over the Bears Week 10.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams Special teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt Eberflus

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Defensive Coordinator: Alan Williams

Special teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Chase Claypool Backed up by N' Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 28

WR Chase Claypool

Backed up by N' Keal Harry and Velus Jones Jr.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Braxton Jones Backed up by Alex Leatherwood (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
3 / 28

OT Braxton Jones

Backed up by Alex Leatherwood

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Cody Whitehair Backed up by Michael Schofield III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 28

OG Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Michael Schofield III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sam Mustipher Backed up by Dieter Eiselen (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 28

C Sam Mustipher

Backed up by Dieter Eiselen

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Teven Jenkins Backed up by Ja' Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
6 / 28

OG Teven Jenkins

Backed up by Ja' Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Larry Borom Backed up by Riley Reiff (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 28

OT Larry Borom

Backed up by Riley Reiff

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco (AP Photo/David Banks)
8 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco

(AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Equanimeous St. Brown Backed up by Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
9 / 28

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Backed up by Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Justin Fields Backed up by Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
10 / 28

QB Justin Fields

Backed up by Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB David Montgomery Backed up by Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
11 / 28

RB David Montgomery

Backed up by Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Khari Blasingame (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
12 / 28

FB Khari Blasingame

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Trevis Gipson Backed up by Dominique Robinson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
13 / 28

DE Trevis Gipson

Backed up by Dominique Robinson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Jones Backed up by Angelo Blackson and Andrew Brown (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 28

DT Justin Jones

Backed up by Angelo Blackson and Andrew Brown

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Armon Watts Backed up by Mike Pennel Jr. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
15 / 28

DT Armon Watts

Backed up by Mike Pennel Jr.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Backed up by Taco Charlton (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 28

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Backed up by Taco Charlton

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Nicholas Morrow Backed up by Sterling Weatherford (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
17 / 28

LB Nicholas Morrow

Backed up by Sterling Weatherford

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Matthew Adams (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 28

LB Matthew Adams

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Joe Thomas (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
19 / 28

LB Joe Thomas

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Josh Blackwell (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 28

CB Josh Blackwell

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kyler Gordon Backed up by Jaylon Jones (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 28

CB Kyler Gordon

Backed up by Jaylon Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S DeAndre Houston-Carson Backed up by A.J. Thomas (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 28

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Backed up by A.J. Thomas

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jaquan Brisker Backed up by Elijah Hicks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
23 / 28

S Jaquan Brisker

Backed up by Elijah Hicks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Trenton Gill (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
24 / 28

P/H Trenton Gill

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Patrick Scales (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Trestan Ebner Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
27 / 28

KR Trestan Ebner

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Byron Pringle

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dante Pettis Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
28 / 28

PR Dante Pettis

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr.

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Chicago is 3-12 on the year and have lost nine straight games, but Eberflus said these last two weeks are really important for his young team to continue to learn how to finish games. The Bears have lost a lot of one-score contests this season. Even last week's loss to Buffalo was a 21-13 game late into the fourth quarter. Much like this young Lions team had to learn how to finish after their 1-6 start, Eberflus said the same applies for the Bears to end the year.

"We want to improve," he said. "We want to see where we are. These last two games matter. They're division opponents to us very important to our football team to see the competition, to see guys compete against our division.

"I would see value in that because we have to learn how to finish. (Saturday against the Bills) ... it was fourth quarter, eight minutes to go, it was 21-13, right? We got the ball and we've got to learn how to finish."

Related Links

3. What did Buffalo do so well to stop Fields and the Bears' No. 1 ranked rushing offense? Chicago had just 80 rushing yards in that loss. The Bills held Fields to just 11 yards on the ground.

"The biggest thing I saw was the mesh charge," left tackle Braxton Jones said. "Their defensive ends slanting inside and bringing the backer over the top. But then they're blitzing off that as well. That was the biggest thing I saw."

Eberflus said Buffalo also did a nice job spying Fields with defensive linemen, linebackers and even safeties at points in the contest.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the Lions will no doubt take a close look at the Buffalo game film from last week and see if they can apply anything into their preparations for Sunday.

Detroit is coming off their worst defensive performance of the season against Carolina, allowing the Panthers to run for 320 yards (7.4 average) and three touchdowns in a loss.

4. Speaking of Jones, the rookie left tackle was asked to evaluate his play this season, and he said like all rookies it's been up and down. He's allowed six sacks on the year and his 37 total pressures rank in the top 10 among all tackles. He said the one area he's got to be much better at is defending the bull rush. The Lions have a few really good bull rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara and John Cominsky. It's something to look out for on Sunday.

Hutchinson in particular had a really good game Week 10 in the first game against Chicago. Hutchinson had eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. He played a big part in cornerback Jeff Okudah's pick six in that contest.

5. The Bears' defense is allowing 151.2 rushing yards per game on average, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Maybe this is the week Detroit's run game can get right after struggling to have any real consistency in over a month.

"We got to be better on the second level and first level of fitting those runs up," Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow told chicagobears.com of their run defense.

Buffalo rushed for 254 yards (8.2 average) and three touchdowns against Chicago last week.

6. Pretty crazy stat from Kevin Fishbain, who covers the Bears for The Athletic. Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson recorded the first quarterback hit by a Bears defensive lineman in six weeks Saturday against Buffalo. The 18.0 sacks for Chicago on the year are the fewest in the NFL. Safety Jaquan Brisker leads the team with 4.0.

Detroit's 21 sacks allowed on the season are the second fewest behind only Tampa Bay (19). That's a huge advantage for the Lions heading into Sunday.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions preparing for second matchup against Fields, Bears' top rushing offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Chicago Bears, production from the tight end position and more.

news

Campbell expects Lions to rebound after getting 'face kicked in'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects his team to rebound after a lopsided loss to the Panthers on the road last week.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How quickly can Lions correct run defense?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions outplayed by Panthers in 37-23 loss

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Run defense takes a step back in loss to Panthers

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers includes run defense, rushing offense, 3 for Zylstra and field conditions.

news

RECAP: Lions at Panthers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Panthers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Saturday's Lions-Panthers matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Panthers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Panthers matchup.

news

C Frank Ragnow named to 2023 Pro Bowl; 9 Lions named alternates

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff to Williams connection is moving along after three games

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the Goff-Williams connection, preparing for the Carolina Panthers and more.

Advertising