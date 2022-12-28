Campbell expects Lions to rebound after getting 'face kicked in'

"Look, I'm just going to say this again, it stings," he said. "It's awful. But man, it's the best thing that could happen to us because I think no matter who you are, in whatever you do, some of your best work is when you get your face kicked in.

"When your back is against the wall and you get trotted on and everything is at its worst, either you stay down there, or you get up, and you come back motivated and upset with calculated energy and aggression, and man, you go and there is a purpose. And so, I think this is the best thing for us."