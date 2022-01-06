NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to reshuffle line again if Decker & Sewell remain on Reserve/COVID-19

BOYLE RETURN?

Quarterback Tim Boyle was one of many free agents who signed with the Lions this offseason on one-year deals. Boyle's gotten an opportunity to start three games this year, the first three of his career, and he could be in line to start Sunday's season finale if Jared Goff's bone bruise doesn't allow him to play.

The Lions see a high ceiling with Boyle, and he said this week he'd love to return next year and continue working with this coaching staff. Boyle knows what it looks like to be on a good team having started his career with Green Bay, and he thinks the Lions are on the right path to building something special in Detroit with the leadership group in place.

"As a competitor definitely want to stick around because I know exactly where this team is going and I think the players who understand where it's going are licking their chops for an opportunity next year because Coach Campbell will have us dialed in," Boyle said.