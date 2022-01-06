The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to reshuffle line again if Decker & Sewell remain on Reserve/COVID-19

Jan 06, 2022 at 04:04 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions have had to deal with injuries and absences due to COVID-19 along their offensive line all season, so having to adjust on the fly heading into Sunday's regular-season finale vs. Green Bay is nothing new for them.

Starting left tackle Taylor Decker and starting right tackle Penei Sewell were placed on Reserve/COVID-19 this week, making their availability for Sunday a question mark. Both players could be back in time for Sunday with the league's new return-to-play protocols, but if not, because Detroit has played so many reserves this year, they feel good about their options.

"We're used to it," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said of having to count on reserves to start. "They've all had the next-man-up mentality."

Matt Nelson has started eight games at right tackle and played over 600 snaps this year as a starter and swing tackle. He said he's been taking reps at both tackle spots this week.

"The next-man-in mentality," Nelson said. "You have to be ready for whatever – if they are back, if one of them is back. You have to be ready to play left, right, maybe the jumbo if they are both back. It's just kind of being able to do everything and yet focus on one thing at a time."

Will Holden has played 40 snaps in 13 games this year playing in the jumbo package. The Lions also have Dan Skipper (10 career games under his belt) and Darrin Paulo on their practice squad.

If there's one thing all the injuries the Lions have suffered upfront have shown them it's that they've developed pretty good depth there.

Related Links

SWIFT WORKLOAD

After returning last week from a four-game absence due to a sprained shoulder, the Lions eased second-year running back D'Andre Swift back into the fold last week in Seattle. Swift played 36 snaps, but only got six touches (four rushes for 32 yards and two catches for 7 yards).

Now with a game under his belt to knock the rust off, what should we expect from Swift Sunday vs. the Packers?

"Yeah, for the most part I knew I was going to be limited as far as the amount of carries and touches and things like that going into the game. That's kind of what the plan was," Swift said Thursday.

"I think it'll probably be the same (this week). I'm not sure as far as what it looks like on the note sheet, but just talking with the coaches throughout the week, it'll probably be the same process."

Swift said the shoulder feels good and he won't need any surgery in the offseason. As for Sunday, he wants to come out healthy and get the team's third victory of the year, his first while playing.

Practice photos: January 6, 2022

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 31

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 31

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 31

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 31

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 31

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 31

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 31

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 31

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48), Detroit Lions tight end Jared Pinkney (80) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 31

Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48), Detroit Lions tight end Jared Pinkney (80) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 31

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 31

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 31

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on January 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

BOYLE RETURN?

Quarterback Tim Boyle was one of many free agents who signed with the Lions this offseason on one-year deals. Boyle's gotten an opportunity to start three games this year, the first three of his career, and he could be in line to start Sunday's season finale if Jared Goff's bone bruise doesn't allow him to play.

The Lions see a high ceiling with Boyle, and he said this week he'd love to return next year and continue working with this coaching staff. Boyle knows what it looks like to be on a good team having started his career with Green Bay, and he thinks the Lions are on the right path to building something special in Detroit with the leadership group in place.

"As a competitor definitely want to stick around because I know exactly where this team is going and I think the players who understand where it's going are licking their chops for an opportunity next year because Coach Campbell will have us dialed in," Boyle said.

"He'll have us ready to go and it'll be a special run. To answer your question, I'd love to come back to Detroit. I've built a lot of special relationships here. I love the area. The fans have been awesome to me. I don't get paid to make those decisions, but hopefully I put myself in enough of a position to have them consider me back because I'd love to come back."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff hopeful he can play in regular-season finale

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, rookie defensive end Levi Onwuzurike's performance and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: How early fourth-down stop shifted Lions' momentum

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Goff is doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, running back D'Andre Swift's return and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including recognition for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, turnover at tight end and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect Swift back this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the return of running back D'Andre Swift, where Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks among rookie receivers and more. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Cabinda & Zylstra leave game with knee injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says it's 'highly unlikely' Goff plays Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster updates for Sunday's game in Atlanta, recognition for guard Jonah Jackson and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown reminds Lions OC of former Steelers WR Hines Ward

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including a promising comparison for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, preparing for the Atlanta Falcons and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Atlanta

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, kicker Riley Patterson's NFC special teams player of the week award and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets Lions rookie reception record

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell confirms Hockenson had season-ending hand surgery

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an update on tight end T.J. Hockenson, preparing for the Arizona Cardinals and more.
Advertising