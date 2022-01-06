10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. The Lions have been able to recover a few onside kicks this season, and Fipp said that's partly due to the rule changes that have made it easier on the kicking team to recover, but also because of the film study they put in during the week and the effort and execution by the players on those plays.

Fipp talked a little bit about the detail that goes into that play, particularly the way last week they laid the ball flat on the tee to generate slow forward spin so they can control where the ball goes, but at a slow enough rate so the kicking team can get to the 10-yard line when the ball arrives. It's so interesting to a football nerd like me to listen to some of the details and behind-the-scenes work that goes into some of the stuff that happens on gameday.

4. The emergence of Will Harris as a do-it-all player in the secondary gives the Lions some flexibility this offseason. This league has become a league of versatility and flexibility, and there's value to having players like Harris, who played every position in the Lions secondary at some point in 2021. Harris still needs to grow his game, but Glenn loves the value in having players like him on his defense.