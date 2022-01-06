Rodgers, Packers looking to end season on a high note before playoffs

That sparked raging speculation that Rodgers' skills may have been diminished by a combination of age (he turned 38 in December ) and the offseason battle with the Packers' front office. There was also the suggestion that the Saints' defense had found the key to stopping the Packers' offense.

Rodgers reminded people that it was only one game, with 16 left. He bounced back in Week 2 with a 35-17 win over the Lions at Lambeau Field on Monday Night TV.

The Lions put up a decent fight, holding a 17-14 lead at halftime. The Packers took control in the second half.

"We played a team that had only two wins for the season," Rodgers said. "I felt like at midseason we started hitting our stride and finding ways to defeat Cover 12."

Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four TDs against the Lions, who often have seen him at his best -- mostly because he always seems to be at his best.

He missed one game in the regular season because of COVID-19. In 15 games he passed for 3,977 yards, 35 TDs and four TDs -- with just two coming after the opening game.

He is the frontrunner to win his second straight MVP Award and fourth overall.

"I like the vibe of this team," he said. "I played significantly better in the last five or six games than I did early in the season.