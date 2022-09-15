10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

1. Glenn said he was disappointed and encouraged at the same time after watching the defensive performance from the Eagles game. The encouraging part for him was the correctable mistakes he saw. He thought his players came out overly excited Week 1 and some of their responsibilities went out the window because they were trying to make plays, especially from some of the young guys – rookie Aidan Hutchinson included. He thinks the jitters will be gone this week and players will be more assignment sound on defense.