RECAP: Lions at Packers

GREEN BAY – The Detroit Lions learned about an hour before their kickoff Sunday night they had been relegated to the role of spoiler against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. Their playoff chances were ended by Seattle kicker Jason Myers' 32-yard field goal in overtime to give Seattle a win over the Rams.

But Lions head coach Dan Campbell preached all week that whether they were playing for a playoff spot or not, they would fight hard and play to win. Well, that's exactly what this Lions team did and in doing so got the satisfaction of ending the Packers' season with a 20-16 win.

Detroit ends their season with a 9-8 record after winning just three games in GM Brad Holmes and Campbell's first season in 2021. That shows Holmes and Campbell have this heading in the right direction, even if it didn't lead to a spot in the playoffs this year. The win sends Seattle to the playoffs in the final spot in the NFC.