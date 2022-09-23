NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson questionable for Lions-Vikings

Detroit Lions rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson became the fourth youngest player (22 years, 40 days) in NFL history to record a three-sack performance in last week's 36-27 win over Washington. It was the first time in franchise history a rookie has recorded three sacks in a contest. Hutchinson also chipped in six tackles and two tackles for loss in a dominating performance by the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

But towards the end of that game Hutchinson was limping pretty good after taking a knee to the thigh and suffering a thigh bruise. It was significant enough to keep him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. Hutchinson returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday, but he's officially listed as questionable to play Sunday in Minnesota against the Vikings.

Already without John Cominsky (wrist), who led the team in quarterback hurries the first two weeks of the season, Hutchinson's absence would be a big blow to a Detroit pass rush that netted five sacks and 11 quarterbacks hits a week ago.

"Yeah, I mean certainly you want guys practicing – it's always better to practice, so you get the looks, the live looks, but I'm not concerned because he's mentally – he's in it," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday before practice of Hutchinson missing a couple days this week.

"He's a visual learner. He'll be able to see it, and there again, he'll run around today, and they'll work some of those – our games and things of that nature and our fits. And so, I don't feel like it's concerning."