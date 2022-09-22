NOTEBOOK: Lions getting creative with slot receiver St. Brown

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has an appreciation for the slot receiver position.

That's certainly been evident by the way Lions slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has taken off ever since Johnson was elevated to pass game coordinator midway through last year, and then offensive coordinator this offseason.

St. Brown has 68 catches for 740 yards and nine total touchdowns dating back to Week 12 of last season. The Rams' Cooper Kupp is the only receiver in the NFL with more catches (77) over that span. St. Brown is looking to break the NFL record he's currently tied Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas with by catching at least eight passes in his ninth straight game Sunday in Minnesota.

Johnson admits his admiration for the slot receiver position started when he was an assistant receivers coach in Miami and worked with then Dolphins receiver and current Saint, Jarvis Landry, who caught 206 passes for 2,123 yards and 13 touchdowns over the two-year stretch Johnson was the assistant receivers coach.