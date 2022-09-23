10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are the key matchups to watch in Lions' first division game?

20man: It's been really impressive. It's a credit to the players in that room, but also to coach Hank Fraley. I can tell you this, those players in that room love him. When Dan Campbell was hired, Decker went to Campbell and asked that he interview Fraley, a holdover from Matt Patricia's staff.

Fraley played 11 years in the NFL, so he understands the game from both a player and coach perspective. Fraley wasn't the biggest, strongest or most athletic player, but he was technically sound and really savvy.

I think what's made him a great coach is that he's given all the guys in that room, especially some of the backups like Evan Brown and Dan Skipper, little tools of the trade that made him successful in this league for a long time without having some of the elite athletic abilities of others around him. He's a stickler on technique, which is so important at the position.

Fraley coaches every player in that room like they are a starter, and guys respect that. There are high expectations for every one of his players in that room.