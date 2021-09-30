O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Chicago Bears

Sep 30, 2021 at 08:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was in a place he didn't want to be in, and it wasn't just the bottom of a pile of humanity he often was under in his first start for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears were outplayed and outclassed in a 26-6 road loss to the Cleveland Browns, and Fields took the brunt of the beating.

Fields completed six of 20 passes for 68 yards, with a long reception of 18 yards. He was sacked nine times for 67 yards in losses, and ran just three times for 12 yards.

The Bears' net passing – yards gained minus yards lost on sacks – was one yard.

The one-sided outcome left the Bears with questions to answer before Sunday's home game with the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, but Fields' focus was on what had just transpired in his first start.

"I'm good," he said in his postgame interview session. "It's football. You have to bounce back -- come back better. We have to get better as a whole."

He said he talked to Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, the Bears' two veteran quarterbacks, on the sideline.

Dalton started the first two games and left Game 2 – a win over the Bengals – with an ankle injury. Fields finished that game and started against the Browns in Game 3.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach Matt Nagy Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt Nagy

Offensive Coordinator: Bill Lazor

Defensive Coordinator: Sean Desai

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

David Dermer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Darnell Mooney Backed up by Damiere Byrd
2 / 28

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Damiere Byrd

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Germain Ifedi Backed up by Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons
3 / 28

RT Germain Ifedi

Backed up by Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG James Daniels Backed up by Alex Bars
4 / 28

RG James Daniels

Backed up by Alex Bars

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sam Mustipher Backed up by Cody Whitehair
5 / 28

C Sam Mustipher

Backed up by Cody Whitehair

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Cody Whitehair Backed up by Alex Bars
6 / 28

LG Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Alex Bars

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LT Jason Peters Backed up by Larry Borom
7 / 28

LT Jason Peters

Backed up by Larry Borom

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
QB Andy Dalton Backed up by Justin Fields and Nick Foles
8 / 28

QB Andy Dalton

Backed up by Justin Fields and Nick Foles

David Banks/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB David Montgomery Backed up by Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert
9 / 28

RB David Montgomery

Backed up by Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, and Jesper Horsted
10 / 28

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, J.P. Holtz, and Jesper Horsted

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Robinson Backed up by Breshad Perriman
11 / 28

WR Allen Robinson

Backed up by Breshad Perriman

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
WR Marquise Goodwin Backed up by Nsimba Webster
12 / 28

WR Marquise Goodwin

Backed up by Nsimba Webster

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Akiem Hicks Backed up by Angelo Blackson
13 / 28

DT Akiem Hicks

Backed up by Angelo Blackson

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
NT Eddie Goldman Backed up by Khyiris Tonga
14 / 28

NT Eddie Goldman

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga

Aaron Doster/AP2019/Aaron Doster
DE Bilal Nichols
15 / 28

DE Bilal Nichols

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
OLB Khalil Mack Backed up by Trevis Gipson
16 / 28

OLB Khalil Mack

Backed up by Trevis Gipson

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Alec Ogletree Backed up by Christian Jones and Caleb Johnson
17 / 28

ILB Alec Ogletree

Backed up by Christian Jones and Caleb Johnson

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
ILB Roquan Smith Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe
18 / 28

ILB Roquan Smith

Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Robert Quinn Backed up by Jeremiah Attaochu
19 / 28

OLB Robert Quinn

Backed up by Jeremiah Attaochu

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
CB Jaylon Johnson Backed up by Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford
20 / 28

CB Jaylon Johnson

Backed up by Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford

Ryan Kang
S Tashaun Gipson Sr. Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carson
21 / 28

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Backed up by DeAndre Houston-Carson

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by Deon Bush
22 / 28

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Deon Bush

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kindle Vildor Backed up by Duke Shelley
23 / 28

CB Kindle Vildor

Backed up by Duke Shelley

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
P/H Pat O'Donnell
24 / 28

P/H Pat O'Donnell

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos
25 / 28

K Cairo Santos

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
LS Patrick Scales
26 / 28

LS Patrick Scales

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
KR Khalil Herbert Backed up by Nsimba Webster
27 / 28

KR Khalil Herbert

Backed up by Nsimba Webster

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Nsimba Webster Backed up by Damiere Byrd
28 / 28

PR Nsimba Webster

Backed up by Damiere Byrd

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller, 2021
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"They were telling me, there are going to be days like this," Fields said. "Of course, games like this.

"It's how you rebound. I'm just trying to keep my spirits up. It's great to have those guys as a support system. We played a great defense. I just went out there and tried to play my best."

Losing the way the Bears had was a new experience for Fields, and it wasn't one the former Ohio State star enjoyed.

"I'm not used to this," he said. "I'm not wanting to feel like this. Literally, when I'm saying this, I'm getting goose bumps. I don't like feeling like this.

"It's kind of like you're in a dark space. You want to do everything you can to get a win."

The Lions are preparing for all three of the Bears' quarterbacks -- Dalton, Fields and Foles. That isn't the only issue confronting the Lions.

"It's a playoff team; it's a veteran team," said head coach Dan Campbell. "Defensively they present issues, particularly with that front. They've got a number of matchup issues for us that we have to be ready to handle.

"Offensively, it's kind of the tale of who's playing a little bit – who that quarterback's going to be. We know they can function offensively. That's what we're getting ready for."

Here are some of the issues confronting the Lions:

Related Links

Defense: It's a strong unit up front, with linebacker Roquan Smith patrolling the middle.

The Bears are third in the league with 11 sacks. Robert Quinn leads the team with four sacks. Khalil Mack is next with three. Tackle Akiem Hicks anchors the middle.

The Bears turned up the heat against the Browns, sacking Baker Mayfield five times.

Overall, the Bears have given up 231.3 yards passing per game (11th most in the league) and 119.3 rushing (20th).

Offense: The Bears are last in the league in yards per game (191.7) and next to last in points (13.3).

Wide receiver Allen Robinson: Don't judge him by this season's stats – 10 catches for 86 yards and one TD.

In his eighth season, and fourth with the Bears, he is a reliable and productive player. He set career highs of 98 receptions and 1,147 receiving yards in 2019, then bettered both in 2020 with 102 catches for 1,250 yards.

Running back David Montgomery: A third-year player, he rushed for 886 yards in 2019 and 1,070 in 2020.

He had two decent games against the Lions in 2020 – 64 yards rushing and a 5.9-yard average in a win on opening day at Ford Field, and 72 yards and 4.2 per carry with two TDs in a loss in Game 12 at Soldier Field.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Looking at Campbell's message after tough loss

This week's Monday Countdown looks at head coach Dan Campbell's message to his players after a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions looking for first win

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Baltimore Ravens

Only two games into his fourth season, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson already ranks among the NFL's elite quarterbacks.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Matchups to watch Monday night

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Monday night's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

O'HARA: Goff looking forward to MNF at Lambeau Field

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was to the point in his comments to the media after the Green Bay Packers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of the season.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Advertising