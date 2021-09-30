O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Chicago Bears

"They were telling me, there are going to be days like this," Fields said. "Of course, games like this.

"It's how you rebound. I'm just trying to keep my spirits up. It's great to have those guys as a support system. We played a great defense. I just went out there and tried to play my best."

Losing the way the Bears had was a new experience for Fields, and it wasn't one the former Ohio State star enjoyed.

"I'm not used to this," he said. "I'm not wanting to feel like this. Literally, when I'm saying this, I'm getting goose bumps. I don't like feeling like this.

"It's kind of like you're in a dark space. You want to do everything you can to get a win."

The Lions are preparing for all three of the Bears' quarterbacks -- Dalton, Fields and Foles. That isn't the only issue confronting the Lions.

"It's a playoff team; it's a veteran team," said head coach Dan Campbell. "Defensively they present issues, particularly with that front. They've got a number of matchup issues for us that we have to be ready to handle.

"Offensively, it's kind of the tale of who's playing a little bit – who that quarterback's going to be. We know they can function offensively. That's what we're getting ready for."