NOTEBOOK: Goff preparing to face former division rivals

There is a lot of new for Jared Goff in 2021 as he kicks off his sixth NFL season: A new city, new team, new offensive coordinator and all new weapons to try to get in sync with.

While there's a lot of new for Golf as his begins his first season as the Detroit Lions starting quarterback Sunday at Ford Field, there's at least a little familiarity with Detroit's Week 1 opponent – the San Francisco 49ers.

"Yeah, it will definitely help a little bit," Goff said Wednesday before practice about facing a familiar NFC West opponent Week 1. "I know those guys fairly well from just playing against them over the years, but I'm sure they'll have some new wrinkles for us and some new things for the first game of the season.

"So, we'll see, but I've got a lot of respect for those guys. A lot of talented players on that defense. It will be a challenge, but fun."

Goff spent the last five seasons in the same division as the 49ers with the Los Angeles Rams. Over the last four seasons, Goff has seven starts against San Francisco with a 3-4 record. He's completed 133-of-217 passes (61 percent) for 1,490 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions for a 94.06 passer rating.

It's expected to be a little bit of a new-look defense in San Francisco with new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans taking over, but Goff knows the defensive personnel pretty well over there and the hope is some of that can translate to Sunday for Detroit's offense.

"I think it helps," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "He's faced those guys numerous times over the last – whatever it is, four years. It's really been the same scheme. (49ers Defensive Coordinator) DeMeco (Ryans) will do some things that are a little bit different, but for the most part, I think they're going to keep the essence of what that defense is, the front and some of the coverage-base things.