KEY QUESTIONS: What is the biggest challenge facing Lions' young defense Week 1?

What will be the biggest challenge for the Lions' young defense?

The 49ers throw a lot of "eye candy" at a defense, as Campbell described it.

"They'll do the fake sweeps, the fake jet sweep motion and try to pull your eyes and see if you're undisciplined," Campbell said. "Are your eyes going to follow him?"

Shanahan's offense does a great job of getting a defense moving one way and then bringing the fullback or other weapons the other way that slice defenses on the backside of the runs.

Detroit's linebackers and secondary have to be very disciplined on the misdirection this week. The play action pass is built off all the run motion, so Campbell said stopping the run first and foremost will make the day a lot easier for his defense.

How will Detroit prepare for possible packages featuring 49ers first-round pick, quarterback Trey Lance?

Campbell and the Lions are heading into the week assuming Shanahan will have some packages with the speedy and athletic Lance to throw at them.