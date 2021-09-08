NFC NORTH: 2021 season preview

Week 1 of the regular season is finally here, so it's time for a quick offseason refresher and Week 1 preview for all four teams in the NFC North:

GREEN BAY

2020 record: 13-3 (NFC North champions)

Week 1 opponent: at New Orleans, Sun., 4:25 p.m. (To be played in Jacksonville)

2021 strength of schedule: 4th hardest (147-124-1)

New faces: LB De'Vondre Campbell, P Corey Bojorquez

Key losses: C Corey Linsley, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Christian Kirksey

Impact rookie: C Josh Myers

Green Bay's second-round pick has the tough task of trying to replace arguably the top center in football last year in Linsley, who signed a big free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. Those are big shoes to fill in the Packers' offense.

Most significant changes: The Packers return a good portion of their 2020 team that made it to the NFC Championship Game last season. The most significant change, however, might be along the offensive line, where Green Bay is expected to start Myers at center, and fourth-round pick Royce Newman at guard.

The Packers will also be without Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari to start the year as he's on PUP. Guard Elgton Jenkins moved to left tackle, which opened the door for the two rookies to get the start inside.

Player to watch: QB Aaron Rodgers

Is this the last hurrah for Rodgers in Green Bay? His contract was restructured this offseason to make way for a potential trade next offseason, if Rodgers wants it. He's coming off a 2020 season where he completed over 70 percent of his passes – his highest percentage since taking over as starter – and racked up 48 touchdowns to win his third MVP title.

Is Rodgers 100 percent all in on Green Bay in 2021? Or could he have one eye towards his future in 2022? It's really an interesting situation to watch develop in Green Bay this season.

Twentyman: The NFC North title still travels through Green Bay as long as Rodgers is under center. He's got all his top skill position weapons back, and the offense should be a strength again as long as the offensive line holds up.

Defensively, Green Bay's secondary looks to be an emerging strength.

Jaire Alexander has become one of the top cornerbacks in football with Pro Football Focus' top coverage grade among cornerbacks in 2020. Safety Adrian Amos finished as PFF's top cover safety last year. Third-year safety Darnell Savage had four interceptions in his final six games and defended 12 passes on the year. Can Kevin King or rookie Eric Stokes be good opposite Alexander at the other corner spot? That's the only real question in the secondary.