O'HARA: How Benson's preseason success took him from Denver to Detroit

Benson made enough of an impression that he made the 53-player roster – for the Detroit Lions.

On cut-down day last Tuesday, the Lions acquired Benson in a trade with the Broncos that involved an exchange of draft picks. Denver gets the Lions' fifth and seventh-round picks in 2022; the Lions get Denver's sixth-round pick in 2023.

More importantly for the Lions, they get a wide receiver whom they think can upgrade their depth and talent at the position.

Benson was virtually unknown to Lions GM Brad Holmes. Rob Lohman, the Lions' director of pro personnel and a long-time member of the front office, recommended evaluating Benson after scouting him. Holmes obviously liked what he saw.