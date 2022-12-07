NOTEBOOK: Goff leading Lions to late-season victories

During Detroit's 1-6 start, Goff threw at least one interception in five of those contests. Two of them were returned for touchdowns (vs. Philadelphia and Seattle) in what ended up being one-score losses. He also had a fumble returned for a touchdown Week 5 in New England.

But Goff's taken care of the football much better over the last month and a half, while still pushing the ball down the field and being explosive in the passing game. He's coming off a 31-of-41 passing performance against the Jaguars last week for 340 yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers in Detroit's 40-14 drubbing of Jacksonville.

At just 28 years old, Goff is showing he's not only the present at the quarterback position in Detroit, but he can be the future as well.

He's currently top 10 in the NFL in 11 different passing categories, including passing yards (3,022), touchdowns (19), yards per game (251.8), 100-plus rating games (5), 25-plus yard completions (23), 300-yard passing games (3) and sack percentage (4.5 percent).

He and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are in lock step running this offense, and Goff deserves a lot of credit for helping turn things around after a 1-6 start.