5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 13 victory

There is a lot to like about how the Detroit Lions are playing right now. They've won four of their last five games and are coming off their most dominating performance in years, a 40-14 drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field this past Sunday.

Detroit now begins their preparations for Sunday's NFC North showdown with Minnesota, who can clinch the division title with a win over the second-place Lions at Ford Field.

Looking over the last five games, and the season as a whole, here are five numbers that should excite Lions fans as we head down the home stretch of the regular season:

1. Number: 41

What it means: Lions second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 41 receptions over Detroit's last five games.

NFL rank: Tied 1st