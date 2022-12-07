Week 14 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

4. Minnesota has won 10 games this season, the last nine of which have been secured by one score. They're the first team in NFL history to win that many one-score games (9-0) to start a season.

"We're comfortable in these situations," right tackle Brian O'Neill told ESPN "Ideally you want to win by more. But let's be honest, we're going to be in those situations again moving forward, and if we can handle it maturely, and if we can stay laser-focused the whole time, we'll be fine."

The Lions have lost five one-score games this season, including their Week 3 matchup in Minneapolis against the Vikings, 28-24.

5. The Vikings have only scored 34 points in the third quarter this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL, per Vikings.com. Defensively, the Vikings allow the second highest points in the third quarter to their opponents at 86. Detroit's 104 are the highest.

It's safe to say the third quarter will be key Sunday at Ford Field.

"I think it sure falls on me," O'Connell said this week of having to be better in the third quarter of games. "I feel as much as anybody, if not more than anybody, it falls on me to make sure I figure out ways to help where we can and then giving our players a chance to go make plays in those moments to get the momentum reestablished."