NOTEBOOK: Goff hopeful he can play in regular-season finale

Quarterback Jared Goff is hopeful he can return to the field this week and try to help the Detroit Lions finish off the regular season strong.

Goff returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out practice all last week and missing Sunday's game in Seattle with a bone bruise.

"It's progressing," Goff said after Wednesday's practice. "I hope to play. We'll see how the week goes. It's a bone bruise is the best way to describe it. It's just pain management and try to avoid any setbacks. I moved around quite a bit today and I hope to be able to go."

Goff suffered the injury in the Arizona game three weeks ago, but was able to finish the game. He missed the following week in Atlanta after testing positive for COVID-19 the Monday following the Cardinals game, though the knee was probably going to keep him out anyway, as it did last week in Seattle.

Goff's played really well down the home stretch, especially in his last two games at Ford Field, both wins over Minnesota and Arizona. He's completed 46 of 67 passes for 512 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception in those two contests for a combined passer rating of 114.8.

He said it's important for him to play Sunday and finish the season on a strong note heading into an important offseason.