O'HARA: What we learned from Week 17

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is making a name for himself with his prolific production in recent weeks.

He has 82 catches, with 43 coming in the last five games.

The attention is well deserved. The stats don't lie, and St. Brown added to them in the Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

What we've learned -- and what we've heard -- is how St. Brown has caused such a stir that fans and media are looking for players with whom to compare him.

Among the other things we learned in Sunday's game include the following: The Lions have a breaking point in games, and it happens less often than their record of 2-13-1 would indicate; and a young defensive lineman has begun to realize the potential the Lions saw when they drafted him.

We start with comparisons to St. Brown: